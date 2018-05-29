Police looking for man who robbed store with a knife

Police are looking for a man who robbed a business in Hoquiam with a knife.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that Friday night just before 8:00pm, a passing Sheriff’s Department sergeant transporting a prisoner to the hospital was flagged down in front of SmokeTown convenience store in the 3000 block of Simpson Avenue for a reported robbery.

Hoquiam officers responded to the scene and set up containment with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, and State Patrol units as the suspect had fled out of the store on foot moments earlier.

Police say the surveillance video showed a tall, very slender white man wearing a camouflage hunting jacket with his hood over a beanie, white gloves, long dark colored blue jeans, and white shoes.

The jacket was zipped up high so it covered the bottom of his face.

The man went around the back of the counter with a large black knife and attempted to pry open the cash drawer with the knife.

The store owner was able to run out the front door and yell for help which got the attention of a passing motorist who stopped and went in the store and interrupted the robbery in progress.

According to police the citizen was armed and drew his firearm ordering the suspect to stop.

The suspect went towards the citizen at the front door who backed out of the store as he held the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect slipped out the front door before fleeing on foot.

During the course of the investigation and search two men were arrested on warrants but police say neither appear to be related to the robbery.

Hoquiam Police are requesting anyone with information regarding this robbery contact Grays Harbor E911 Communications at 360-533-8765 or Detective Ryan Pearson at 360-532-0892 x 102 or rpearson@cityofhoquiam.com.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says “The suspect in this case should be considered armed and dangerous. The entire robbery lasted 62 seconds; the confrontation between the armed citizen and suspect was five seconds. Given all that could have happened during this incident, we are thankful that no one was injured, however it is important this suspect be identified and taken off the street.”