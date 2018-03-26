Police looking for information on hit and run

Police are looking for information after a hit and run injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Saturday night at about 8:45pm a 48 year old Spokane man was walking on SR 105 near Logan Road about two miles south of Grayland when he was hit.

They say a white Chevy Pick-up made a left turn from Logan Road and hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene heading south on 105.

The Spokane man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The State Patrol is asking anyone who might have information on the collision to call them at 360-473-0300.