Police looking for information on hit and run
By KXRO News
|
Mar 26, 2018 @ 5:17 AM

Police are looking for information after a hit and run injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

The tells KXRO that on Saturday night at about 8:45pm a 48 year old Spokane man was walking on SR 105 near Logan Road about two miles south of when he was hit.

They say a white Chevy Pick-up made a left turn from Logan Road and hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene heading south on 105.

The Spokane man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The State Patrol is asking anyone who might have information on the collision to call them at 360-473-0300.

RELATED CONTENT

Studded tires now allowed through April 15 Refugee numbers down, but local figures were already low Aberdeen Spring Clean-Up scheduled Tsunami Roadshow coming to Grays Harbor & Pacific County Can your house numbers be seen from the street? WDFW asks public to report dead, sick, or injured swans
Comments