Police looking for alcohol thief

The Aberdeen Police Department is searching for a man who stole 2 bottles of alcohol from Safeway.
APD tells KXRO that just before midnight on Tuesday evening, 2 men walked into the store. When they walked out, one of the men had 2 bottles with him that he did not pay for.
According to the report, the man was told to stop as he carried a bottle in each hand.
The white male in his 20’s, around 6’3” tall with a medium build and light hair was seen on surveillance video leaving with the bottles.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 533-3180 reference 17-A01678.
