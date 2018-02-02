Police investigating suspicious fire in Hoquiam

A suspicious fire is being investigated in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on February 1, at about 10:30 p.m. the Hoquiam Fire Department was sent to a structure fire at the former Detour Bar and Grill in the 700 block of Simpson Avenue.

They say an alert citizen from the Emerson Manor spotted smoke coming from the roof and called 911.

The Hoquiam Police Department also responded.

When the firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof and heavy smoke inside.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional personnel and equipment to the scene.

Firefighters made an interior search and attack and quickly knocked down the fire.

According to police while they were investigating the cause of the fire, suspicious items were found and one of the items appeared to be a failed incendiary device.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Bomb Squad examined the device and rendered it safe.

A preliminary assessment of the building found it to be structurally sound and fire personnel estimate there is $15,000 in damage to the building.

The Hoquiam Police Department said “Thanks to an alert citizen and excellent work by the Hoquiam Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished, preventing damage to the multiple adjacent buildings.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.