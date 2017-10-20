Police and Fire will be at Stafford Creek for a drill

Aberdeen Police and Fire will be responding to Stafford Creek Corrections Center, but only as a drill.

The Department of Corrections tells KXRO that a joint exercise with the departments will be held at the correctional facility outside Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 25.

The event will run through the day, from 6am-4pm.

The Aberdeen Police Department and Fire Department will be on site to work with the facility and test their incident command system.

“The exercise is designed to integrate first responders and work as a unified command to resolve a presented scenario.”

First responders will work with staff and alongside over 1,900 inmates.

According to DOC, the community will not be impacted by the exercise.