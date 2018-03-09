Police find bombs in Long Beach

AP – Police say they have found and detonated two bombs left in downtown Long Beach.

The Chinook Observer reports the devices were found on Monday after a report was received of a suspicious bag left near public restrooms.

Police Officer Jeff Cutting found the bag containing jars filled with a gelatin material and wires.

He asked dispatch to contact the State Patrol Bomb squad, which arrived four hours later.

They say the bombs contained shrapnel, shotgun shells, and rat poison.

They were buried in the ground and detonated.