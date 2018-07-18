Police chase leads to rollover accident and power outage

A police pursuit in Elma led to an accident and a power outage.

The Washington State Patrol reports that just before 3:30 on Tuesday a trooper attempted to stop a 1999 Acura TL on Highway 8 when the car turned onto the Fairgriunds Road.’

They say that the car turned onto the shoulder, letting out passengers, before driving off at a high rate of speed. Around ½ mile later, the vehicle struck two telephoe poles as well as mailboxes, flipping end over end and coming to rest upside down.

The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO that the car versus pole accident knocked out power to around 150 customers on the Fairgrounds Road, South Union Road and roads that feed off of them for 4 hours.

The driver of the car was believed to be a 47 year old Olympia man who fled the scene one foot. 2 passengers, both 18 years old, have been identified and were not injured.