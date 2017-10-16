Planning for the future of coastal waters now up for review

Meetings throughout the coast, including Aberdeen, will look at the future of the coast.

The Washington State Department of Ecology has released the Draft Marine Spatial Plan and Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement for Washington’s Pacific Coast, opening it up for review and comment to the public.

The plan will be available for comment through December 12, 2017.

The draft plan “provides information on ocean uses and resources and a framework for evaluating proposed new ocean uses” along the Washington Coast.

Marine Spatial Plan for Washington’s Pacific Coast

The public is invited to comment on the draft Marine Spatial Plan for Washington’s Pacific Ocean coast. The draft plan provides:

 A consistent way of evaluating future ocean use proposals.

 A new base of scientific information on coastal uses and resources.

 A framework to coordinate decisions for new ocean uses.

 Protections for sensitive ecological areas and fishing.

Plan recommendations

The draft MSP is an important tool to assist state agencies and others in evaluating and engaging in proposals for new ocean uses as well as guide potential applicants as they develop those proposals.

Draft plan elements:

 Identify and protect ecologically-sensitive areas in state waters from adverse effects of offshore development .

 Protect fisheries to ensure adverse impacts are avoided and mini-mized, and help projects avoid long-term, significant adverse impacts.

 Create a process for enhanced coordination with stakeholders and among local and tribal governments and state and federal agencies.

 List the data, information, and plans needed for proposed projects. Details the effects to people, communities, and the environment that need to be evaluated, including state standards and policies that need to be met.

A series of hearings and workshops have been scheduled along the coast.

This includes a meeting on Tuesday, November 7 in Aberdeen at the Grays Harbor College, as well as a meeting Wednesday, November 89 at the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach.

The plan is available online at: http://www.msp.wa.gov/learn/resources/ for review and comments.

Comments are due December 12, 2017.

The Draft Marine Spatial Plan and Draft EIS documents are available online at: http://www.msp.wa.gov/learn/resources/.

You may also provide comments on the draft plan and draft EIS in the following ways:

Online at: http://ws.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=pRHjQ.

In person at one of our public workshops and hearings:

Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Forks – The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources building, Olympic Region Conference Room, 411 Tillicum Lane, Forks.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources building, Olympic Region Conference Room, 411 Tillicum Lane, Forks. Tuesday, Nov. 7, in Aberdeen – The event starts at 6 p.m. at Grays Harbor College, Manspeaker Building Room 2250, 1620 Edward P. Smith Dr., Aberdeen.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Grays Harbor College, Manspeaker Building Room 2250, 1620 Edward P. Smith Dr., Aberdeen. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Long Beach – The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach. Thursday, Nov. 9 in Tukwila – The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila.

By mail

Jennifer Hennessey

Department of Ecology

PO Box 47600

Olympia, WA 98504-7600