Planned power outage in Westport for Tuesday night

Following a planned power outage in Cosmopolis over the weekend, the Grays Harbor PUD will now perform an outage in Westport.

The Public Utility District announced that customers in Westport will see a planned outage starting at 8pm on Tuesday, November 21.

The outage is expected to last until roughly midnight and will be contained to a single city block.

Customers from Westhaven Drive to Nyhus Street North, from Harbor Avenue to East Dock Street will all be impacted.

PUD crews will be in the block to perform maintenance work and move a power line to a new location.

The PUD says that the customers impacted will receive a reminder message on the day of the outage.

Customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of four hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at anytime as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.