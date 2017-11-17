Planned power outage in Cosmopolis Saturday

There will be a planned power outage tomorrow in Cosmopolis.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that they are notifying customers on cemetery hill in Cosmopolis of a planned outage beginning at 8:30am in the morning on Saturday.

They say the outage is expected to last until roughly 2:30pm in the afternoon and will impact only the customers on cemetery hill.

The outage is necessary to repair the transmission line that runs from the bottom of Mill Creek Drive to the top of the hill at Altenau, which was damaged by a large tree during this Monday’s storm.

Crews will be repairing the line and straightening the poles in rough terrain on a steep incline.

Tree crews have been in the area the last few days clearing brush in preparation for the repairs.

The PUD says customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment like computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items and you should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed so it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.