Planned power outage coming to North Shore Road

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers on a portion of North Shore Road in Lake Quinault of a planned power outage.

They say the outage will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday April 17 and it is expected to last until roughly 2:00pm, impacting around 90 customers on the North Shore Road from the Kamp Kiwanis to the end of the road.

In the days leading up to the event, all impacted customers will receive phone messages from the PUD notifying them of the outage.

During the outage, crews will replace a span of overhead wire providing power to the area.

The PUD says customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items and leaving them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage time of 4 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at anytime as work is completed so it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.