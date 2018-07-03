Planned power outage coming to North Grays Harbor

A planned power outage is coming to North Grays Harbor.

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers in Queets, Clearwater, and Kalaloch as well as the surrounding area of a planned power outage beginning at 8:00am on Tuesday, July 10.

The outage is expected to last until roughly 4:00pm and will impact around 106 customers from 7127 Highway 101 north to the end of the PUD lines in Kalaloch.

Customers on Clearwater Road, Jackson Heights Road, and Queets Avenue will also be impacted.

The PUD says the outage is necessary as they work on distribution system relocation in coordination with a WSDOT culvert replacement project and perform maintenance work at the Crane Creek substation.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items and leaving them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

They say the outage time of 8 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at anytime as work is completed and because of this it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.