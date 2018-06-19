Planned power outage coming to Mox Chehalis Road area

A planned power outage is coming to residents in East County next week.

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers on a portion of Mox Chehalis Road and the surrounding area of a planned power outage beginning at 8:00am on Wednesday June 27.

They say the outage is expected to last until roughly 6:00pm and will impact around 133 customers.

The outage will impact customers from 1143 Mox Chehalis Road north to State Route 8 and east to the Straddleline ORV Park.

Customers on roads adjacent to Mox Chehalis Road, including Foreman Road, Heslap Road, Mox Chehalis Road East, Mox Chehalis Branch Road, and La Belle Lane will also be impacted as well as customers on William McCleary and Cooper Roads, Marissa Lane, and Maple Drive.

In the days leading up to the event, all impacted customers will receive phone messages from the PUD notifying them of the upcoming outage.

The PUD says the outage is necessary as they coordinate with Grays Harbor County crews to relocate utilities to facilitate a bridge repair and replacement project.

Customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging them and leaving them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

They say the outage time of 10 hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed, so it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.