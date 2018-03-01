Planned power outage coming for Aberdeen residents

A planned power outage is coming soon for residents in Aberdeen.

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers on the Newskah Road in Aberdeen of a planned power outage beginning at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, March 6.

They say the outage is expected to last until roughly 3:00 PM and will be contained to Newskah Road.

All impacted customers will receive a phone message sent the day before the outage.

During the outage, PUD crews will temporarily remove a portion of the distribution line to allow a logging contractor to safely perform tree removal in the area.

The PUD says customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, and microwaves by unplugging those items.

You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

Because the outage time of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period of time.