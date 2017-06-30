Phone scams in Grays Harbor

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of phone scams going around the area.

The Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that within the past couple of days, numerous Grays Harbor County citizens have been receiving scam phone calls from individuals claiming to be members of the Sheriff’s Office, or with the IRS.

They say one incident was reported that involved an Aberdeen resident being scammed out of a substantial amount of money.

The victim received a call at her place of employment Wednesday afternoon from a man that identified himself as Sgt. McCloud with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told the victim that she had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in municipal court the day prior.

The man convinced the victim to purchase MoneyPaks to take care of the warrant.

After completing the purchase, the man obtained the necessary information from the MoneyPaks “to verify the funds”.

The man ended the conversation by telling the victim to go to the Sheriff’s Office and contact him to complete the paperwork.

The victim responded to the sheriff’s office and found out that there is not a Sgt. McCloud employed.

The sheriff’s office says in another recent incident, a resident from South Beach received a call from a man claiming to be Sgt. Edward Johnson who said they were being sued for criminal activity.

The same resident also got a call from a woman claiming to be from the IRS who said there was a criminal arrest warrant out against the resident.

The Sheriff’s Office says that fortunately these calls were recognized as phone scams.

They say that they will never call someone for payment for a warrant.