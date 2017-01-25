Your phone or computer might not be able to access the PUD website soon

Your home computer or cell phone may not be secure enough to handle upgrades to the Grays Harbor PUD website security.

The PUD tells KXRO that beginning in March, they will be updating their website security to ensure that any data passed between the PUD servers and a customer’s computer or mobile device remains private and secure.

Due to the security upgrade, customers who use the PUD online system to pay bills or use other features will need to ensure that their operating systems are compatible with the new system.

The PUD has created a test website (https://ssl.ghpud.org/test) for customers to connect to from their computer or mobile device. If the site loads without any issues, your operating system or device will support the new protocol.

If the site does not load, customers that wish to continue utilizing the PUD’s online services will need to take the following steps: