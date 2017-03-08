Personal Preparedness Forum tonight in Amanda Park

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will be hosting a community Personal Preparedness Forum tonight for anyone that wants to learn more about local risks and hazards.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management, Chuck Wallace told KXRO that the event will be held this evening from 6-7 pm at the Amanda Park Timberland Library.

“Our goal is to appear in all areas of the county to inform about the risk and hazards to each area, as well as what can be done to reduce the impact of any events upon their community, home and family.”

Discussions will include site specific risk and hazards for emergency and natural disasters, how to reduce the impact of any disaster event, and how to get involved in your community.

This event is free to anyone interested.

There will be five more events held across the county in the coming months.

March 23rd—McCleary Library 6:00pm

April 4th—Ocean Shores Library 5:00pm

April 25th—Montesano Library 6:00pm

May 4th—Oakville Library 6:00pm

May 23rd—Westport Library 5:00pm

For more information call Grays Harbor County Emergency Management at (360) 964-1575 or email us at GHCDEM@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.