Permits available to cut Christmas Trees in Olympic National Forest

The Olympic National Forest has announced that permits for Christmas Trees are available for purchase.

Permits allow residents to cut their own tree from designated areas in the Olympic National Forest.

Permits are available only at certain locations, including the Quinault Pacific Ranger Station.

Olympia – Olympic National Forest Headquarters (360) 956-2402

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Quilcene – Hood Canal Ranger District (360) 765-2200

Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoodsport – Visitor Information Center (360) 877-2021

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend Hours: Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Forks – Pacific Ranger District (360) 374-6522 (Please call to confirm office is open.)

Monday, Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday Noon to 4 p.m.

Quinault – Pacific Ranger District (360) 288-2525

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Sequim Visitor Information Center (360) 683-6197

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All fourth graders are eligible for a free Holiday Tree permit through the national Every Kid in a Park initiative. In order for students to receive a free tree permit, they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website www.everykidinapark.gov.

Fourth grader permits are not available at the Hoodsport or Sequim Visitor Information Centers or during weekend hours in Quilcene.

Permits will be open for residents through Saturday, December 23rd.

Permits are $5 each and good for one U-cut tree within the Olympic National Forest.

Contact local offices to confirm hours and obtain additional information.