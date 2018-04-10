Permit denied to use pesticide on local shellfish beds

State regulators have denied a request by the Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association to use a pesticide to control burrowing shrimp in oyster and clam beds in southwest Washington.

“After thoroughly evaluating the request, the Washington Department of Ecology has determined that the environmental harm from this neonicotinoid pesticide would be too great. Therefore, Ecology is denying the request for a permit.”

The Department of Ecology said Monday that new scientific research and data now show the pesticide imidacloprid would have too great an impact on other wildlife and the environment.

Ecology says that using the pesticide would cause “significant, adverse, and unavoidable impacts to both sediment quality and invertebrates living in the sediments and water column”.

This is a reversal from 2015 when the agency approved a similar permit to the Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association after finding the pesticide was unlikely to result in significant harm to the environment. The association withdrew that permit weeks later amid public outcry.

In 2016, a smaller group of about a dozen oyster growers applied to reinstate that permit, triggering additional environmental review.

The permit would impact less acreage this time, 485 acres in Willapa Bay and 15 acres in Grays Harbor, as opposed to 2,000 acres across the two bays in the previous permit.

“We’ve been working with this community of growers for years to move away from chemical pesticides and find a safer alternative to control burrowing shrimp,” said Ecology Director Maia Bellon. “The science around imidacloprid is rapidly evolving and we can’t ignore it. New findings make it clear that this pesticide is simply too risky and harmful to be used in Washington’s waters and estuaries.”

The growers have said that failing to control burrowing shrimp will have a significant impact on the shellfish industry and local economy.

Ecology conservatively estimates for every one acre of tideland that is chemically treated, imidacloprid spreads out and impacts five acres. Even at low concentrations, it has significant impacts on the environment.

Based on the research and data, Ecology determined that the oyster growers’ proposal cannot meet the legal requirements of the Sediment Management Standards and Clean Water Act that protect sediment and water quality.

Ecology detailed the following environmental impacts as key reasons for denying the request for a permit:

Significant, unavoidable impacts to sediment quality and benthic invertebrates.

Negative impacts to juvenile worms and crustaceans in areas treated with imidacloprid and nearby areas covered by incoming tides.

Negative impacts to fish and birds caused by killing sources of food and disrupting the food web.

Concern about non-lethal impacts to invertebrates in the water column and sediment.

A risk of impacts from imidacloprid even at low concentrations.

Increased uncertainty about long-term, non-lethal, and cumulative impacts.

Ecology compiled its research, findings, and public comments into a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The results of this environmental assessment informed Ecology’s decision to deny the oyster growers’ request.

Ecology’s decision is subject to a public comment period before it is final. The public may submit comments on this decision through May 14, 2018. Once final, this decision may be appealed to the Washington State Pollution Control Hearings Board within 30 days.

Learn more about this proposal, Ecology’s environmental review, and the decision at www.ecology.wa.gov/burrowingshrimp.