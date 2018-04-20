Paving & fish barrier projects on Hwy 12 will bring delays

Drivers can plan now for a busy construction season on Highway 12, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In a release, drivers should expect alternating lane closures during paving and fish barrier removal projects.

“US 12 between Aberdeen and Montesano will be a very busy place for Washington State Department of Transportation construction crews this summer.”

From May through early July, overnight asphalt paving will be underway on 7 miles of the road between East Sargent Boulevard and the Wynoochee River Bridge.

The work will renew portions of Highway 12 and make repairs to the surface of the Wynoochee River Bridge.

This work on the bridge will require nighttime, one-way alternating traffic, although the WSDOT says that crews will keep traffic moving through the back-to-back construction projects by doing a majority of the paving work at night.

Starting in early July and running into the early fall, WSDOT says that they will be removing and replacing a small culvert that runs under US 12 just west of Montesano.

This project will require crews to reduce US 12 to one lane in each direction around the clock July through November.

During that same time, the speed limit approaching the work zone will be reduced to 25 mph.

“This is a big effort to extend the life of the existing roadway and bridge, and to correct an existing fish barrier (under US 12),” said WSDOT Aberdeen Project Engineer, John Romero, when asked about the totality of both projects. “We are extremely grateful for drivers patience and attentiveness while traveling in a safe manner through these work zones.”

The culvert work is part of WSDOT’s Fish Passage Barrier Correction Program that identifies, removes and replaces barriers to fish.