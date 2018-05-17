Parvo found in Aberdeen dog

The nonprofit group Harbor Rescue announced that local dog owners should be wary.

They posted on Facebook that a confirmed case of canine parvovirus, or parvo, has been discovered in the area.

Parvo is is a highly contagious virus, spread from dog to dog through feces.

While vaccines can prevent this infection, treatments are often needed, and the virus may be deadly.

Canine parvovirus may infect other mammals, although it does not infect humans.

They told KXRO this morning that the dog is from South Aberdeen, but traveled to Hoquiam. They warn pet owners in both areas.

The breed of dog and their current condition are not known.

They say that owners should insure that their dogs have been vaccinated and/or if they haven’t you do not take them out in public.