The Coast Guard responded to a partially sunken boat near Willapa Bay.

The Coast Guard is using $25,000 of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to minimize potential pollution from the 125-foot Hero, which partially sank at the pier in Bay Center.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River personnel were notified of the sunken vessel on Monday.

The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was used to contract Global Diving and Salvage to remove more than 70 gallons of diesel fuel and lube oil from the boat on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard and the Washington Department of Ecology responded to assess any pollution risks and a light sheen was seen on the water.

Response crews deployed sorbent booms and pads around the vessel to contain any residual pollution.

Coast Guard and Department of Ecology personnel will continue to monitor the vessel for any further pollution.