Papac selected as Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner

The Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners selected Phil Papac to fill the District 1 Commission seat that will become vacant upon current Commissioner Chuck Caldwell’s resignation effective July 31.

Papac was chosen out of 6 candidates who applied for the position.

“It was great to see so many candidates passionate about the Port and the future of Grays Harbor apply,” stated Commissioner Stan Pinnick. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Papac to the Board and feel his commitment, experience and abilities will be an asset to the Port and our community.”

According to the Port, Papac is a life-long resident of Montesano and has operated a business with his wife within the city for the past 37 years. Papac is a father of two grown sons and according to the port has “an extensive history of involvement and commitment in the community”, including serving on the Montesano Parks Board for 20 years, co-chairing two successful school levies, coaching and serving on several boards for youth sports, and has had a 20-year career refereeing basketball throughout Grays Harbor.

Papac will be officially appointed and sworn in at the regular Port meeting on August 14th where he will serve the remainder of Commissioner Caldwell’s term before needing to file for the office in 2019 to continue a full term.