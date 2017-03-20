PacificCountySheriff.com your new home for Pac. Co Sheriff information

The Pacific County Sheriff has a new website.

Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock announced that the new official web portal was launched and the update will “better assist citizens with information regarding the services that our office provides.“

The new website is located at www.pacificcountysheriff.com.

The site provides contact information, press releases, the Pacific County jail registry, and information for local residents.

Matlock told KXRO that while the new website is active, it is still a “work in progress”.

Updates will continue as the website develops.