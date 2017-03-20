PacificCountySheriff.com your new home for Pac. Co Sheriff information

By KXRO News
|
Mar 20, 8:18 AM

The Pacific County Sheriff has a new website.

Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock announced that the new official web portal was launched and the update will “better assist citizens with information regarding the services that our office provides.“

The new website is located at www.pacificcountysheriff.com.

The site provides contact information, press releases, the Pacific County jail registry, and information for local residents.

Matlock told KXRO that while the new website is active, it is still a “work in progress”.

Updates will continue as the website develops.

Related Content

Narcotics arrest made through Pacific County coope...
Body found on beach in Pacific County
Boot print assists in Tokeland arrest
Man arrested after dealing Meth near a school bus ...
2 arrested in Pacific County for Murder charges
Deadly fire on the South Beach
Comments