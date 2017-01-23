Pacific County shoreline plan up for review and comments

A program to manage approximately 1,200 miles of lake, river and marine shorelines within Pacific County is now open for public comment through the Washington Department of Ecology.

Comments will help Ecology decide whether to approve the county’s proposed update to its Shoreline Master Program.

Pacific County’s comprehensive update will completely replace the county’s original shoreline master program that was adopted in 1975 and last amended in 2000.

The plan looks to improve habitat protection and encourage restoration of shorelines on the Pacific Ocean, Willapa Bay, Columbia River and numerous other streams, rivers and lakes.

Some features of Pacific County’s shoreline program include:

Establishing a variety of unique shoreline environment designations for Willapa Bay and the Pacific Ocean that will guide their management into the future;

Supporting current economic activity, including shipping, marinas, aquaculture, and fishing;

Prioritizing the protection and maintenance of surface and groundwater quantity and quality;

Use of Highest Astronomical Tide from which to measure buffers along the east side of the Long Beach Peninsula in order to protect and restore critical areas most at risk;

Protection of coastal dunes, which are valuable in protecting inland areas from flooding and for open space.

Pacific County’s proposed Shoreline Master Program can be found online.

Paper copies are available at either of the Pacific County offices in South Bend or Long Beach:

Pacific County North County Office 300 Memorial Drive South Bend Pacific County South County Office 7013 Sandridge Road Long Beach

Copies are also available at Ecology’s Southwest Regional Office in Lacey.

Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Feb. 22, and should be addressed to Ecology’s Kim Van Zwalenburg.

Residents can call, email, or mail their comments.