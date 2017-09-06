Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy finds Kelso suspects

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that 2 suspects in a Kelso shooting were arrested in South Bend.

According to PCSO, Just after 2pm on Tuesday, the Pacific County Communications Center was told that two suspects in a shooting in the Kelso area may be in Pacific County.

A description of the vehicle was sent out, and less than ten minutes later Sheriff’s deputy Jesse Eastham saw a vehicle matching the description parked at the Pioneer Grocery Store.

Deputy Eastham, along with South Bend Police Chief Dave Eastham and the Raymond Police Department, took the suspects into custody for questioning by the Kelso Police Department.

The suspects were identified as a 25 year old man from South Bend and a 20 year old man from Kelso

The investigation is ongoing.