Pacific County nationally recognized for their work with the mentally ill

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for their efforts in dealing with mental illness.

PCSO announced that they were selected as one of seven “Stepping Up Innovator Counties” in the United States.

In 2015, the National Association of Counties (NACo), the Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center, and the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Foundation started the Stepping Up Initiative started recognizing counties who took steps to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

Pacific County was recognized for for their “expertise in collecting data and using it to improve systems of care for individuals with mental illness” within the Jail.

“Millions of times each year, people who have mental illnesses are booked into jail across the country. The number of people who have mental illnesses in jail is three to six times higher than that of the general public, and housing people with mental health needs in county jails strains local budgets. However, many counties face challenges in counting how many people in their jail have a mental illness, making it difficult for county leaders to track progress and to develop a comprehensive plan to address the problem.”

As an Innovator County, PCSO says that their efforts will be highlighted as a way to help other counties throughout the nation. Representatives will participate in training sessions and share information and their experiences.

The seven initial Stepping up Innovator Counties are

Calaveras County, CA

Miami-Dade County, FL

Champaign County, IL

Douglas County, KS

Johnson County, KS

Franklin County, OH

Pacific County, WA

Sheriff Scott Johnson stated, “I am proud of the hard work put forth by core team members Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock , Justice Mental Health Collaboration Program Coordinator Rosanne McPhail and Pacific County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Katie Lindstrom. The three teamed up over two years ago to launch an effort that’s beginning to transform Pacific County in profound ways. Stepping Up is a national effort to transform the way we deal with people with mental illness and substance use disorders in the justice system and specifically in our jail but its’ impacts are even more far-reaching

In a release, it states that more than 425 counties, including Pacific County, in 43 states have committed to the Stepping Up goal.