Pacific County issues burn ban

A burn ban in Pacific County starts on Monday, July 9.

In a statement from Pacific County Community Developments, they say that the county is issuing the ban in conjunction with local fire departments as well as the Department of Natural Resources and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Fire Marshall Tim Crose says that the ban will be for all outdoor burning. All residential burning in conjunction with land clearing is prohibited until further notice.

Recreational campfires will still be allowed as long as they are within an improved fire pit in designated campgrounds. Campfires on private land will still be allowed if approved safety measures are followed.

The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above ground surface, with a 2-foot- wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.

The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.

The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

For more information, the county asks that you contact your local fire district or the Pacific County Community Development offices in Long Beach at 360-642-9382 or South Bend at 360-875-9356.

You can also call the Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or by visiting www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk, or ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 and www.orcaa.org.