Pacific County Harley accident sends woman to hospital

A possible medical issue is being named the cause of an accident that sent a motorcycle off the road in Pacific County.

The Washington State Patrol says that a 54 year old Omak woman was riding her 2009 Harley Davidson south on Highway 101, between South Bend and Long Beach, when she left the road.

As the woman was riding, she left the road to the right, entering the ditch. The Omak rider was ejected from her bike on impact.

The woman was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

The bike was taken from the scene by friends in her riding party.

Her current condition is not known.

-Photo edited by KXRO-