Pacific County cases featured on Washington’s Most Wanted

Tonight on Q13’s Washington’s Most Wanted, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office will be featured.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that they will have two cases featured on the show hosted by Q13 Fox News Anchor David Rose.

They say that the show worked with them to bring coverage on the recent Naselle bank robbery when a woman walked into the bank and assaulted tellers before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money

Also covered will be the 4th of July 2015 homicide of 36 year old Jeffrey Beach in Long Beach.

Pacific County deputies said that Beach was attacked and killed after stepping in when women were being harassed. Beach was beaten and his spinal cord snapped.

PCSO is hoping that the coverage will provide us with the tips needed to make an arrest in each of these cases.

Washington’s Most Wanted is scheduled to air Friday, August 11, 2017, starting at 11pm.