Pacific County 911 has moved

In a release from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, they say that after 22 years in the Pacific County Public Safety Building and Pacific County Jail, the Pacific County Communications(PACCOM) center has relocated.

Late last week, PACCOM moved within the same campus, from the jail to the courthouse building.

PCSO says that for several years there have been efforts to move the 911 center out of the jail due to outgrowing the space, the close proximity to inmates, the opportunity to expand in the future and to consolidate all equipment and offices into one location. In early 2017 a location within the courthouse was identified and with assistance from the 2015 citizen approved 911 sales tax and a grant they began construction on the new facility at the beginning of March.

PCSO says that this new space will allow PACCOM to add a fourth workstation for busy events provide space for additional stations if needed in the future.

PACCOM says they process over 20,000 annually, with a high of 25,536 in 2017.

Calls to 911 will remain the same with the change, as well as the ability for Verizon, AT&T, Sprint T-Mobile and US Cellular customers in Pacific County with an emergency to text 911 if they are unable to speak due to an emergency.

All texts to 911 should be brief and should include the location of the emergency. Be ready to advise if you need police, fire or ems and what the emergency is. The text to 911 service should only be used in an emergency when you cannot speak. Call if you can, text if you can’t.

Text to 911 service isn’t available everywhere in Washington State. If a person tries to send a text to 911 in an area where there is no text to 911 service, they should receive an automated message back advising the service is unavailable and to call 911.