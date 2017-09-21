Oyster growers look to use pesticide to help local beds

A new report is looking at the environmental impacts of a pesticide in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay.

Local oyster growers have requested a new permit from the Washington Department of Ecology to use the pesticide imidacloprid on burrowing shrimp in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay.

Before considering the permit, Ecology has assessed its potential environmental impacts on tideland, and are now asking for public feedback.

3 options are being presented. This includes allowing use on up to 2000 acres, using it on 500 acres, and not allowing the use at all.

The Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review and open feedback through Nov. 1, 2017.

Two public meetings have been scheduled in October – one in South Bend and one in Olympia, to discuss the change.

The Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association applied in January 2016, on behalf of a group of about a dozen growers, for a new permit to use the pesticide to control burrowing the shrimp locally.

The 2016 proposal requests authorization to treat up to 500 acres per year, total, in the two estuaries of shellfish beds by boat ground equipment rather than from helicopters.

The local meeting to discuss the findings will be held on Saturday, October 7 at South Bend High School.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – South Bend · Open house: 12 p.m.

· Public hearing: 1 to 3 p.m.

South Bend High School

400 E First Street, South Bend, WA 98586 Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Olympia · Open house: 6 p.m.

· Public hearing: 7 to 9 p.m.

Lacey Community Center

6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98503

From Department of Ecology:

(WGHOGA) has specifically applied for a water quality pollution discharge permit and a sediment impact zone authorization. The current proposal is similar – but not identical – to the one submitted by WGHOGA to use imidacloprid in 2015. The applicants propose treating less acreage – 485 acres in Willapa Bay and 15 acres in Grays Harbor – as opposed to 2,000 acres across the two bays in the previous permit. They also propose in this application to treat tidelands with hand or ground equipment as opposed to aerial spraying. The original permit was withdrawn at the growers’ request in May 2015 and never used.

As part of the environmental review process for the current application, Ecology has considered and evaluated new research and analyses that were not available during the previous environmental review. This supplemental review incorporates the most current scientific information available into the full Environmental Impact Statement that was originally adopted in 2015.

Ecology’s supplemental environmental review highlights:

Immediate adverse, unavoidable impacts to juvenile worms, crustaceans, and shellfish in the areas treated with imidacloprid and the nearby areas covered by incoming tides.

Limited impacts bay-wide, but significant uncertainty about the cumulative impacts and other unknown impacts, including those to other marine invertebrates and lifecycles.

Little direct risk to fish, birds, marine mammals, and human health.

Potential indirect impacts to fish and birds if food sources are disrupted.

Continued knowledge gaps about imidacloprid. Further research is needed.

The agency will use information gathered during the public comment period to finalize the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. This is a crucial step in Ecology’s environmental review required under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). Ecology will rely on this environmental review and public input to help determine whether to develop a draft permit approval for further public comment or deny the permit application.

Learn more and get involved

You can learn more about this issue, review documents, and submit official comments on the agency’s Burrowing Shrimp Control – Imidacloprid webpage.

