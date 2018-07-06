Overstock looking to hire for Satsop location

Overstock is looking to hire for their office at the Satsop Business Park.

They say that there will be hiring events on July 10th, July 25th, and August 7th at WorkSource Grays Harbor from 10am – 1pm.

According to a release, full-time positions are available including solutions representative, supervisor, and bilingual customer service representative with wages starting at $12.50 an hour.

They ask that you come prepared to meet with a representative from Overstock and interview on the day of the hiring event.

April Elias, Corporate Recruiter at the Elma location, told KXRO “When I first started here in August we were at about 75 employees and now we are at 300! We took over the bottom floor so now the entire building belongs to Overstock!”

They say to bring your resume and learn more about the positions that are available.

If you have questions call Loretta Thomas at 360-538-2372 or email her at lothomas@esd.wa.gov or email April Elias at aelias@overstock.com