Overstock holding more hiring events in the region

More “Meet and Greet Sessions” have been scheduled for Overstock.com jobs.

WorkSource Grays Harbor announced that Overstock has announced an additional local opportunity to meet with representatives before the launch of their call center at Satsop Business Park.

There are 3 opportunities this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Overstock representatives will be at WorkSource Thurston County from 9am-11am. On Thursday, an opportunity returns to the Satsop Business Park in Elma.

The event is specifically for jobs as “Customer Service Representatives”. These full-time jobs are expected to pay $12.50 an hour at hiring, with medical, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits. A 401k with employer match is also being offered.

Anyone interested is asked to bring their resumes.

Applications are also available online for those who cannot attend the event.

For questions, contact Debbie Mitchell at 360-704-3581.