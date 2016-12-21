Overstock.com could bring “150-200 jobs” to Satsop Business Park

The Port of Grays Harbor will be considering a new lease at the Satsop Business Park.

At a special meeting today in Aberdeen the Port Commissioners will consider a new lease for space in Satsop with the retailer Overstock.com.

In a report from the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, they say that the Board Chairman of Overstock visited the park in October and “was impressed with what he saw”.

In their report, they say that the web-only retailer is looking at relocating their call center to Grays Harbor.

According to Pac. Mtn. that call center would bring in between 150-200 new jobs to our area.

The Satsop Business Park currently markets 3 properties on their site that meet call center requirements, including “the only Class A Commercial Business Campus in Coastal Washington”.

In a release from the port, they say that they are looking to finalize a lease with the company in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 2:00 pm today.

The company, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, started in 1999 and states that they currently employ 1,700 people.

 

 

 

AVAILABLE PROPERTIES at Satsop Business Park

Technology Way Campus

  • Turnkey, two-story 47,000 sq ft high-tech office building
  • Fully wired; fiber to and through
  • Kitchen and lunchroom
  • First-class office space divisible from 150 sf to 46,000 sf

FlexTech Building

  • Move-in Ready High-Tech Features & Services
  • 43,254 sf
  • Open floor plan with dedicated server/data center space

Enterprise Office Complex

  • 60’ x 130’ – Two story
  • Conference rooms, kitchen
  • Telecom/data room

 

 

 

 

 

