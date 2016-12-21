Overstock.com could bring “150-200 jobs” to Satsop Business Park

The Port of Grays Harbor will be considering a new lease at the Satsop Business Park.
At a special meeting today in Aberdeen the Port Commissioners will consider a new lease for space in Satsop with the retailer Overstock.com.
In a report from the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, they say that the Board Chairman of Overstock visited the park in October and “was impressed with what he saw”.
In their report, they say that the web-only retailer is looking at relocating their call center to Grays Harbor.
According to Pac. Mtn. that call center would bring in between 150-200 new jobs to our area.
The Satsop Business Park currently markets 3 properties on their site that meet call center requirements, including “the only Class A Commercial Business Campus in Coastal Washington”.
In a release from the port, they say that they are looking to finalize a lease with the company in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 2:00 pm today.
The company, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, started in 1999 and states that they currently employ 1,700 people.
