Overstock.com announces ribbon cutting in Elma

Overstock.com has scheduled a ribbon cutting on their Elma facility.

In an invitation from the company to KXRO, they say that they will hold the ceremony in early May at their new Customer Care Center at the Satsop Development Park.

In December, the Port of Grays Harbor signed the lease for Overstock to add the new location for the company inside the FlexTech building.

At that time, Senior Vice President Carter Lee spoke about the plans for 20,000 sq ft of the facility, saying that customer service is vital to how Overstock does their business, and that’s what made Satsop so appealing.

“What we’ve found, is that it takes a certain type of person to do really well customer service, and we’re really excited to do that in this community. The types of people I’ve met here since I’ve visited, this is like my fourth visit now, are just the most amazing people I’ve met in my whole life. And, I think that will translate into better customer service for Overstock.”

Lee said in December that the goal was to bring their approximately 150 jobs to Satsop by May.