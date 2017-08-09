Overstock to add jobs at Satsop call center

A business that is new in Grays Harbor will be adding up to 150 new jobs to their staff as they look to expand.

Only three months after the grand opening of the Evergreen Customer Care Call Center at the Satsop Business Park, the Port of Grays Harbor Commission approved a lease amendment to double Overstock.com’s footprint to include the entire 43,000 square foot Flex Tech Building.

The Port tells KXRO that Overstock will begin construction improvements immediately, and hope to be operational within their expanded footprint by October 1.

The call center expects to hire up to an additional 150 new employees, some of which may be seasonal as they prepare for the busy holiday season.

Overstock will again look to fill positions by tapping into the labor pool of the surrounding five-county region including Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Pacific counties.

“We are extremely excited for Overstock’s expansion at the Park and the additional jobs it will bring to the region,” announced Commission President Jack Thompson. “Overstock has been a wonderful partner for the Satsop Business Park and Grays Harbor as a whole. We are confident they will be able to add more local, quality employees to their team here in Washington.”

“Our Elma-based associates are performing well and providing excellent customer care, and the response from the community has been everything we could have hoped for thus far,” said Overstock.com Senior Vice President Carter Lee. “As a result, we’ve moved up plans to expand our Evergreen Customer Care center, and are looking forward to finding more amazing associates from the community to join our Overstock family.”

Overstock saw nearly $2 billion in sales in 2015, and was ranked 29th in Internet Retailer’s annual top 500 list of US e-commerce retailers.