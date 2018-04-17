Open position on Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Commission

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 has an open Fire Commissioner position.

The district tells KXRO that Jerry Bailey a long time retired member and fire commissioner of District #5, resigned from his position as fire commissioner on March 31, leaving an open seat.

They say the open position will be filled by the Board of Commissioners of the Fire District, and the appointment term will run through December 31, 2019.

When the term is completed, the appointed board member would then have to run for another term at that time through the regular election process.

Qualifications to apply for the board position includes being a resident of Grays Harbor Fire District #5, at least 18 years of age, and no felony convictions on record.

To apply, bring or send a letter of interest and resume to the district by May 1 at noon.

The Board of Commissioners will open and review candidates at their board meeting on May 8.

In person:

C/O Chief Prater at 428 Stamper Road, Elma Washington (main station and office)

By Mail:

Grays Harbor Fire Protection District #5

C/O Chief Dan Prater

P.O. Box 717

Elma, WA 98520