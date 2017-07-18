Open house coming for Fry Creek Flood Reduction and Restoration Project

The Cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam would like to hear your ideas about the Fry Creek Flood Reduction and Restoration Project.

Join them at an open house to hear about the findings of technical studies of water flow and flooding along Fry Creek and share your ideas on ways to improve conditions.

The open house will be Thursday, July 27th from 5 to 7pm in the evening at the Grays Harbor PUD Dennis Nichols Building at 220 Myrtle Street in Hoquiam.

The Cities are collaborating on the design of the Fry Creek Flood Restoration and Flood Reduction project.

They have received a $500,000 grant from the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority to design plans for the project that will extend from the Grays Harbor Public Utility District facility south to the mouth of the creek.

The Fry Creek project will include improvements to culverts that are choke points for high flows and barriers to fish passage.

The project will also include modifications to the stream channel to create more capacity to store flood waters and add native plants and features that enhance fish habitat.

It will also create opportunities for public open space and trails along the creek.

The design is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2018.

The Cities have applied for grants from the Washington Coast Restoration Initiative and from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Coastal Resilience program to fund implementation of the project.