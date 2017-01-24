Online survey online for Gateway Center final designs

The online survey regarding a final proposed design for the Grays Harbor Gateway Center is now online for those unable to attend the January 19 meeting.

The City of Aberdeen, Coates Design Architects, and community partners held a series of design meetings to narrow down a plan for the facility that met with community approval.

Following the 2nd design charrette, community members started a petition and stated that they felt that all or a portion of the former Selmer’s Building should be included somehow into the design.

Originally planned for a single final design based on community input, Coates Design also presented a design that included parts of the façade of the building.

Mayor Larson stated that including the façade would add additional costs, outside the project plans already in place.

This survey features photos and 3D videos of both designs and asks residents which design they prefer before a final design is submitted and state funding is pursued further.