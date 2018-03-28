Online sexual predators arrested on Olympic Peninsula

10 dangerous sexual predators that targeted children on the Olympic Peninsula were taken off the streets following a multi-day operation run by law enforcement, county prosecutors, and victim advocate specialists.

In addition, seven children were identified as potential victims of sex abuse crimes.

During the four-day operation, undercover law enforcement communicated through various websites with individuals interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses and arrests were made for those who traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys.

In addition to the 10 suspects that were arrested, one suspect was identified as having access to children at risk of being abused. Additional follow-up investigations are currently underway to identify those children. For any children who were abused, they will be offered the appropriate assistance to help them with their needs.

Operation “Net Nanny” began in August of 2015 by the Washington State Patrol (WSP). Since the original operation, there have been ten additional operations in Washington.

WSP Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) affiliate, spearheads the multi-agency operation that includes partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The “Net Nanny” series, conducted throughout the State of Washington, has netted a total of 170 arrests and rescued 24 child victims identified during the operations.

“Sexual predators are using the internet to target our most vulnerable members of our community,” says WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation not only protects our children from dangerous criminals but also making our communities safer by taking these predators off the streets.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Stanko says, “I am proud of the teamwork of our partner agencies for this operation. Our men and women in law enforcement showed their courage and tenacity to protect the most vulnerable of our society to take these predators out of our communities,” .

Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict added, “I would like to thank the Washington State Patrol and our other partner agencies working together to bring sexual predators to justice. There should be no tolerance for those who prey on the young and the innocent.”

We have a list of the suspects at KXRO.com

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

Thomas E. Gale, 53, of Port Townsend, WA.

Michael E. Punt, of Bremerton, WA.

Andrew M. Worley, 34, of Sequim , WA.

David L. Sprague, 34, of Sequim, WA.

Richard J. Bartolac, 77, of Bremerton, WA.

Isaac J. Boyd, 21, of Sequim, WA.

Timothy J. Rondeau, 48, of Quickened, WA.

Michael Schultz, 65, of Hoodsport, WA.

Ming Lee, 20, of Auburn, WA.

Clinton R. Caldwell, 67, Sequim, WA.

The success of this operation was a collaborative effort involving over 60 dedicated law enforcement and staff from the following agencies:

Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF)

Jefferson County Sheriff Office

Clallam County Sheriff Office

Port Angeles Police Department

Port Townsend Police Department

Poulsbo Police Department

Sequim Police Department

Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Task Force (OPNET)

Puget Sound Auto Theft Task – Force (PSATT)

Southeast Region Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations

Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Services (CGIS)

Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office

Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office

Washington State Attorney General Office

U.S. Attorney General Office

Washington State Patrol High-Tech Crime Unit

Washington State Patrol Criminal Investigation Division

Washington State Patrol Field Operation Bureau – District 8

The funding for this operation was made possible due in part by support from the public as well as a generous donation from Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). OUR is a non-profit 501(c) (3) shares the mission of law enforcement agencies to save children and see that child predators are arrested and prosecuted. “Operation Underground Railroad is privileged and honored to support Washington State Patrol in safeguarding children from sexual predators. WSP’s commitment to combatting the sexual exploitation of children is a credit to our law enforcement heroes. OUR is grateful for this private public partnership with Washington State Patrol”, says Jonathan Lines, President of OUR Operations.