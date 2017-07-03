One of Pacific County’s Most Wanted has been arrested

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Sunday afternoon, a joint team of officers from Long Beach Police Department, Department of Wildlife, and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54 year old Kirt Douglas Jones.

Jones became one of PCSO’s Most Wanted Fugitives after the Pacific County Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The PCSO says that he is tied into the recent ongoing investigation of the Long Beach Go-Kart business.

The Ocean Park man was taken into custody on an outstanding $100,000.00 warrant for Burglary, Theft of Firearm(s), and Theft.

Jones is being booked into the jail on the warrant and two additional felonies.

According to PCSO, Jones had eluded police, but following tips, officers tracked him to a Long Beach home.

Jones had ignored commands to come out of the home, and a “team of heavily armed officers” entered building to arrest him.