One dead, four injured in crash near Hoquiam

A woman has died and four others were injured in a head on collision near Hoquiam.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 9:30pm on Saturday night a 30 year old Belfair man was heading north on Highway 109 about 3.5 miles northwest of Hoquiam in a 1998 BMW 540 when he tried to pass another car.

The State Patrol says the BMW hit a 2002 Dodge Neon that was heading south.

They say the BMW left the road and came to rest on its side and the Neon ended up in the middle of the highway.

According to the State Patrol a 31 year woman who was a passenger in the Dodge, died on the scene.

Four others were injured in the collision including the driver of the Neon, a 29 year old man, two child passengers in the Neon, and a 30 year old Tacoma woman who was a passenger in the BMW.

The BMW’s passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and one of the children was airlifted to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

The other injuries were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The State Patrol says the driver of the BMW was not injured and has been charged with Vehicular Homicide.

He has been booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

They also say that drugs or alcohol was involved, and the road was blocked for 6 and half hours.

The family of the passengers in the Neon have requested that their names and their city of residence are not released.