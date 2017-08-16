One in custody and one at large after Wishkah burglary

UPDATE: With the assistance from Aberdeen and Cosmopolis Police Department’s, deputies and detectives with the Sheriff’s Office located and arrested the second suspect from this case.

The man was found yesterday at approximately 10:45 pm at a residence in the 800 block of East Market Street – Aberdeen.

The man was arrested without incident and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for 1stdegree burglary.

A man is in custody and police are looking for another after a burglary on Wishkah Road.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that just after 10:30am Monday morning deputies were sent to the 5300 block of Wishkah Road for an interrupted burglary.

They say a man had just returned to his home and saw two white cars parked nearby and he saw a white man running out of his house carrying a pipe and other items.

The suspect ran to one of the cars, got into the passenger seat and it fled south on Wishkah Road.

The resident noticed another man driving as he followed them and the car stopped in the 4900 block of Wishkah Road as it appeared that a tire blew out.

The man who fled the victim’s house got out and ran into the woods and the car continued south.

The resident returned home and called 911.

Several deputies as well as officers with the Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the area along with a K9 unit.

The Sheriff’s Office says that just after 11:00am that morning, a deputy saw a man coming out of the woods in the 4800 block of Wishkah Road who matched the suspect description and he was arrested for burglary.

The victim identified the 35 year old transient from Aberdeen as the one who ran out of his house and found that the suspect had stolen items from his residence.

Deputies obtained information during the arrest that led them to a residence in the 2700 block of East Hoquiam Road and found the white car.

The driver was identified as a 40 year old Elma man but he had left before the deputies arrived.

Both suspects are convicted felons and have extensive criminal histories.

The arrested suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for 1st degree burglary and the Sheriff’s Office says they have requested a warrant for the same charge on the second suspect as well.