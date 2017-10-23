Old Mark Reed Hospital involved in fire this morning

The old Mark Reed Hospital building was on fire this morning in McCleary.

Fire District #5 released a statement on behalf of the McCleary Fire Department which says the McCleary FD was dispatched to a possible structure fire Monday October 23rd at about 5:45 AM.

They say Fire District 12 and Fire District 5 were also dispatched for mutual aid.

According to the statement when they arrived at the old Mark Reed Hospital site the fire was located on the east end of the structure spreading from a back porch area up to the roof.

They say the fire was put out, and the roof area was checked to see if it extended to further.

The fire was contained to the east end of the building and because it had a working sprinkler system there was minimal damage inside.

Chief Nott, McCleary Fire said “You can see where the fire started entering the building from the roof and where the sprinklers stopped the spread of it.”

They say the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and it is under investigation.

A fire investigation officer with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Department will be investigating.