Oil response funding coming to QIN

Grants to assist in oil spill response given statewide, including to the Quinault Indian Nation.

The Department of Ecology announced that they are releasing funds to 11 communities as part of the state’s Oil Spill Transportation Safety Act to reduce the impacts of an oil spill.

Citing the 2016 responses to the Mosier, OR train derailment, Tyee Marina fire, and the Port Orchard Yacht Club fire that required emergency responders to use spill response equipment to prevent a greater incident, DOE is expanding resources to communities.

11 grants totaling $333,500 are being given out to local emergency response organizations to purchase equipment they need to respond to oil spills, hazardous materials and fires.

Grant recipients

Cowlitz County Fire District #1 : $20,000 for gas detectors and accessories.

: $20,000 for gas detectors and accessories. Quileute Tribe : $10,000 to replace their original spill response equipment cache trailer.

: $10,000 to replace their original spill response equipment cache trailer. Quinault Indian Nation : $11,000 for trailer tires, training, and spill response kits.

: $11,000 for trailer tires, training, and spill response kits. Seattle Fire Department : $85,000 to purchase firefighting foam totes.

: $85,000 to purchase firefighting foam totes. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue : $30,000 for a spill response equipment cache trailer.

: $30,000 for a spill response equipment cache trailer. South Pend Oreille Fire and Rescue : $2,500 to purchase safety equipment.

: $2,500 to purchase safety equipment. Stevens County Fire Protection District 12 : $30,000 for gas detectors, radios, and oil containment boom.

: $30,000 for gas detectors, radios, and oil containment boom. Swinomish Indian Tribal Community : $30,000 for a spill response equipment cache trailer.

: $30,000 for a spill response equipment cache trailer. Tulalip Tribes : $30,000 for oil containment boom and a trailer.

: $30,000 for oil containment boom and a trailer. Vancouver : $40,000 for a trailer to transport firefighting foam.

: $40,000 for a trailer to transport firefighting foam. Yakima County Fire District 6: $45,000 for bunker (oil transfer protection) gear.

Cities, counties, ports, tribal governments and other public agencies and districts are eligible to apply for funding, which is derived from a tax on hazardous substances that includes petroleum products.

Ecology selected these 11 grants during the 2015-17 grant process, identifying them as funding priorities under the current state budget. Ecology accepted applications for additional oil and hazardous materials equipment through Nov. 30, 2017. Those applications are currently being evaluated for future grant funding, which is expected when the state finalizes its supplemental budget in 2018.

Read more about Ecology’s grant program online and see a map of where the equipment caches are located.