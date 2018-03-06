Offshore drilling seeing State and local opposition

The Trump administration’s proposal to expand offshore drilling off the Pacific Northwest coast is drawing vocal opposition locally and in Olympia.

The governors of Washington and Oregon and other top officials have slammed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plan to open 90 percent of the nation’s offshore reserves to development by private companies.

Opponents spoke out on Monday at their own organized hearing in Olympia ahead of an event hosted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to take public comment. Attorney General Bob Ferguson told dozens gathered that he will sue if the plan is approved.

In announcing the plan, Zinke said responsible development of offshore energy resources would boost jobs and economic security while providing billions of dollars to fund conservation along U.S. coastlines.

The plan proposes 47 leases off the nation’s coastlines from 2019 to 2024, including one off Washington and Oregon.

Oil industry groups have praised the plan, while environmental groups say it would harm America’s oceans, coastal economies, public health and marine life.

Locally, the cities of Ocean Shores and Westport opposed all offshore drilling, asking other local cities and the county to join them in the opposition.

The Cities of Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Montesano have all issued resolutions in support. The Grays Harbor County Commissioners chose not to bring the resolution to the floor.