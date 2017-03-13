Off duty Coast Guard rescues kayaker

A member of the Coast Guard who was off duty rescued a kayaker who was overcome by the weather near Grays Harbor on Saturday.

The kayaker was recovered from the Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor Petty Officer and transferred to shore without further medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received the report of the kayaker in destress from local 911 Dispatch who said that two kayakers were struggling with weather conditions.

One of them was able to make it back to shore but the other could not.

A Station Grays Harbor 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew was launched, but the off duty petty officer was able to get on scene first.

“This case illustrates the professionalism of our Coast Guard members,” said Chief Petty Officer Justin Urbano, a command duty officer at Sector Columbia River. “Even while off duty, our Coast Guardsmen and women are ready to respond to any signs of trouble.”

The Coast Guard says the weather on scene at the time of the incident was 15 mph winds and 8-foot seas.