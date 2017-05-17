Ocosta School narrows Superintendent search to three
By KXRO News
|
May 17, 2017 @ 7:21 AM

The Ocosta School District is down to three finalists in their search for a superintendent.

The district tells KXRO that following interviews on Friday the field was narrowed to Kurt Hilyard, a K-8 Superintendent from Union Gap, Richard McFarland, an Asst. Superintendent from Independence, OR,  and Jeffrey Thake, a Superintendent from Amboy, IL.

Community forums have been scheduled for May 23rd, 24th and 25th at 7 pm in the Ocosta Jr/Sr High commons for the public to meet and ask questions of the candidates.

One candidate will attend each night for the forums.

