Ocosta Robotics team is heading to Regionals, but they need crowdfunding support

The 4-H Ocosta Robotics team, Fishy Business Inc. (F.B.I.) qualified for the Super Regional event and they are asking for assistance from the community through crowdfunding.

According to their GoFundMe page, until now, the team has relied primarily on grants received from Boeing, OSPI and FIRST.

Since advancing to the Super Regionals, additional funds are needed to cover travel, lodging, meals, registration fees, and replacement robot parts for the team. They are asking for $6000 total.

On February 4, F.B.I. placed 4th in qualifications at the State Championships, and won the Control Award, which qualifies them to compete in the next level of competition.

The Regional Championship will be held March 9th through 12th and includes the top 74 teams across 14 western states.

The page says that “there is a high likelihood that they will also qualify for World Championships, held in Houston, TX on April 19th through 22nd. “

You can follow the team’s progression on their Facebook page.

4H Ocosta Robotics is a registered non-profit under 4H. Your donation may be tax deductible, please see your tax professional for further details.